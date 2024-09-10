Nashville Children’s Theatre Presents ‘Wheels on the Bus’

Nashville Children’s Theatre (NCT) is taking a classic song and bringing it to the stage. “The Wheels on the Bus,” an immersive and interactive show for young children and their families, will play Saturday, Oct. 5, through Sunday, Dec. 1.

Inspired by the beloved classic song “Wheels on the Bus,” the show is a creative blend of artwork and music from the 1940s and 1950s. The production, crafted by Ernie Nolan, and directed by Chad Parsons, invites young audiences on a whimsical journey through a vibrant town full of colorful characters and comic conundrums.

Focusing on community and the importance of helping one another, Bert the bus driver takes audiences on his daily route with Busby the bus, introducing them to a variety of charming city characters along the way. It is an interactive performance where the audience steps into the role of a trainee city bus driver. They will help navigate his route and sing along as the wipers swish, the horn beeps and passengers move on back. The play features the talents of Eve Petty and Jakholbi Murry, who will bring the lively characters of the town to life.

“Our goal with this production is to create a truly interactive experience that resonates with our very youngest audiences,” Parsons said. “The story and vision that Ernie has created are nothing short of magical, and I am beyond honored to bring this playful story to life. We want to encourage exploration, imagination and, most importantly, a shared experience that brings joy to families.”

“The Wheels on the Bus” is the seventh production in NCT’s Snuggery program, which is designed for children ages 0-5 and provides a delightful and accessible arts experience that everyone can enjoy together.

All performances of the show will take place on NCT’s Snuggery stage, a cozy, intimate space specifically designed to offer a creative and immersive experience for the very young. Booster seats are provided to ensure everyone can witness the magic.

Tickets are available for purchase now at NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org.

