Nashville Children’s Theatre Brings Dino to Stage

Nashville Children’s Theatre welcomes you to a prehistoric adventure with the premiere of “Dino Time!” playing March 1–May 18.

Designed for children ages 0 to 5, “Dino Time!” follows the story of Dino and Dina Dinosaur as they prepare for their egg to hatch. This interactive and immersive play invites young audiences to help the lovable dinosaur couple as they navigate a whirlwind of excitement in preparation for their little one’s arrival.

“Dino Time!” brings the gift of family, discovery and new beginnings to life and encourages young ones to think creatively and work together.

Starring Katie Bruno and James Rudolph II, this production is sure to resonate with viewers of all ages and

will captivate children and adults alike with its heartwarming story.

“‘Dino Time!’ is a sweet show about how hard it is to wait for something exciting,” said Alicia Fuss, the director of the show and NCT’s former director of education. “This show presents a message that resonates with audiences of all ages, offering a lesson they can incorporate into their daily lives.”

“Dino Time!” is a production in NCT’s Snuggery program, which is designed for children ages 0–5 and provides a delightful and accessible arts experience that everyone can enjoy together.

All performances of the show will take place on NCT’s Snuggery stage, a cozy, intimate space specifically designed to offer a creative and immersive experience for the very young. Booster seats are provided to ensure everyone can witness the magic.

Tickets are available now at NashvilleChildrensTheatre.org. Nashville Children’s Theatre is located at 25 Middleton Street, Nashville.

