Nashville culinary legend Chef Deb Paquette of Etch and etc. restaurants will be partnering with the Tennessee Titans at this year’s Taste of the NFL Party with a Purpose on Feb. 1 in Miami. This will be her seventh year representing Tennessee at the Super Bowl.

The Taste of the NFL food and wine event showcases chefs from each of the NFL’s 32 cities. These chefs will be celebrated and honored for their restaurant’s year-long fundraising efforts to fight hunger in their local communities.

At Etch, Chef Deb has raised $16,000 this year for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee by donating a portion of the proceeds from her roasted cauliflower appetizer, made with truffled pea pesto, salted almonds, feta cream and red bell essence.

To date, Paquette and her team at Etch have raised nearly $102,000 for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

“It is always a wonderful honor to represent Tennessee at the Taste of the NFL,” says Deb Paquette.

“I love seeing the chefs from other cities together, we create a truly creative and delicious culinary experience for the fans, NFL players and celebrities, all while helping to support our local food banks.

It is our responsibility to help stop hunger across our country.”

Chef Deb Paquette, well known in Nashville where she’s lived and worked for the last thirty years, will be featuring her Ginger Chili Lamb and butternut squash with petite greens, preserved lemon, fig sauce and pistachio at the event.

After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Paquette became the first woman in Tennessee to qualify as a certified executive chef. She’s been a trailblazer for chefs in the area, a mentor, and consultant to some of Nashville’s best talent. In 2012, Deb partnered with local restaurateurs Doug Hogrefe and Paul Schramkowski to open Etch.

About Taste of the NFL

This year’s Taste of the NFL features 32 nationally known chefs, National Honorary Chair Coach Don Shula, National Culinary Host Andrew Zimmern and Celebrity Ambassadors Jeff Bridges, Alyssa Milano and Chef Bobby Flay. Additionally, guests will meet and greet more than 35 current NFL players, Hall of Fame legends and noted celebrities from all areas of entertainment, all coming together to celebrate Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Feb. 2.