Nashville Celebrity Comic Con to Take Place This March

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo from Nashville Celebrity Comic Con

Nashville Celebrity Comic Con takes place on Saturday-Sunday, March 1st and 2nd at the Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203).

Join pop culture fans and movie buffs for autographs, selfies, photo ops, and Q&As with iconic celebrities like William Zabka, Patrick Luwis, and Martin Kove from Netflix’s Cobra Kai; Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters), to name a few.

During the event, shop for rare collectibles, meet your favorite celebrities, snag autographs, pose for epic selfies, and be part of exclusive Q&As. Come as your favorite character or just as you are.

Find tickets here. 

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

Previous articleMTSU Head Volleyball Coach Resigns
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here