Nashville Celebrity Comic Con to Take Place This March

Nashville Celebrity Comic Con takes place on Saturday-Sunday, March 1st and 2nd at the Nashville Fairgrounds (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203).

Join pop culture fans and movie buffs for autographs, selfies, photo ops, and Q&As with iconic celebrities like William Zabka, Patrick Luwis, and Martin Kove from Netflix’s Cobra Kai; Gaten Matarazzo (Stranger Things), McKenna Grace (Ghostbusters), to name a few.

During the event, shop for rare collectibles, meet your favorite celebrities, snag autographs, pose for epic selfies, and be part of exclusive Q&As. Come as your favorite character or just as you are.

Find tickets here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email