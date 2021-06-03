After a Year Delay, Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl Announces Grand Opening

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, the new Music City base of the world-famous Brooklyn Bowl, announces its grand opening weekend with in-person audiences. Nashville’s own Grammy Award-winners and Grand Ole Opry members Old Crow Medicine Show will headline two opening weekend shows on Friday, June 25, and Saturday, 26 (local Covid protocols will be observed). Additional artist performances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville’s originally planned opening of March 2020 was delayed due to a devastating tornado and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the national shutdown, the venue became a pioneering live-stream originator, bringing live music into fans’ homes and fans virtually into the venue. This series of successful events featured Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Billy Strings, and others.

“We’re excited to welcome live audiences into our venue, fully uniting the spirit of this legendary music town with the eclectic energy of Brooklyn Bowl,” says Brooklyn Bowl co-founder Peter Shapiro. “It’s an honor to add our unique Brooklyn Bowl mix to the Nashville community.”

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, located in the scenic Germantown neighborhood, is the newest addition following its flagship in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Las Vegas locations. Like those venues, the multi-faceted Nashville outpost hosts live music (with approx. 1200 capacity), a bowling alley, a restaurant, and a nightlife space.

Visit BrooklynBowl.com/Nashville to purchase tickets.