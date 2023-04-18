Nashville Boat Club Brings Fun to Local Lakes and Bodies of Water

Enjoy the fun of spending time out on the water this spring, summer and fall without the hassle of owning a boat. Nautical Boat Club has five convenient locations near popular lakes and bodies of water.

But first, what’s a boat club and why should you join? A boat club offers members private access to a fleet of diverse, well-maintained boats. The club replaces its boats every two to three years to ensure you have the finest watercraft for your fun. Members also get access to water toys, such as skis, tubes, boards and more. Here’s a look at the five Nashville locations.

Nautical Boat Club Nashville Locations

Nautical Boat Club offers five convenient locations near Nashville to allow you to take advantage of Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Center Hill Lake, Cumberland River Basin and Tims Ford Lake. Here’s a look at the five locations included with Nautical Boat Club Nashville.

Nashville at Elm Hill Marina

Percy Priest Lake

Address: 3361 Bell Rd., Nashville, Tennessee 37214

Enjoy the 42-mile-long lake that the J. Percy Priest Dam created in 1968. Named for Congressman J. Percy Priest, the lake is located just 15 minutes from downtown Nashville. You can enjoy a wide variety of recreational activities, including boating, camping and fishing.

West Nashville at Rock Harbor Marina

Cumberland River

Address: 525 Basswood Dr., Nashville, Tennessee 37209

The Cumberland River is a 688-mile-long river with diverse wildlife and plenty of recreational activities. Enjoy stunning waterfalls, rolling terrain and ideal locations for hiking, fishing, climbing and paddling throughout the Cumberland River Basin.

Hendersonville at Creekwood Marina

Old Hickory Lake

Address: 259 Sanders Ferry Rd., Hendersonville, Tennessee 37075

Just 15 miles from downtown Nashville, Old Hickory Lake is one of the most popular recreation destinations and it’s no surprise since there are so many fun ways to spend a day on Old Hickory Lake. Enjoy fishing, boating, swimming, cycling, hiking and more. You might just catch a world-record fish, like the 25-pound walleye that came out of the lake in 1960. But the most common fish and the one people come to the lake to catch is the largemouth bass.

Winchester at Twin Creeks Marina

Tims Ford Lake

Address: 91 Slip-A Way, Winchester, Tennessee 37398

Visit one of the most picturesque lakes in all of Tennessee. Tims Ford Lake is in south-central Tennessee. It’s well known for its top bass fishing. But you can also enjoy camping, boating, skiing and more recreational activities on the 10,000-acre lake.

Center Hill at Edgar Evins Marina

Center Hill Lake

Address: 2100 Edgar Evins State Park Rd., Silver Point, Tennessee 38582

Visit Center Hill Lake for a chance to get away from the busy city life. The lake is located 60 miles east of Nashville. It’s a great place to go camping, boating, picnicking, hiking, fishing, wildlife viewing and more. Millions of visitors head to this fun location, partially thanks to the temperate climate that offers an extended recreational season in Tennessee than in more northern states.

Nashville Boat Club Benefits

Never have to worry about ongoing maintenance or upkeep on a boat again. But enjoy all the fun and benefits with access to various boat types when and where you want them. Here’s a look at some of the Nashville Boat Club benefits available at all five locations.

No insurance costs

No maintenance fees or time requirements

No slip fees

Smaller upfront commitment than purchasing a boat

No need to purchase or maintain outfitting materials, such as lifejackets, skis, etc.

Enjoy superior service and full access to a boat when you want it

Reduce the time it takes to get out on the water since your boat is prepped and ready for you

Join the Nashville Boat Club, an affiliate of Nautical Boat Club, for all the joys of boating without the headaches of ownership.