Nashville Bluegrass Band to Perform at Williamson County Performing Arts Center in July

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center (WCPAC) at Academy Park and the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) are excited to host an upcoming concert by the Nashville-based bluegrass band the Paper Dolls!

The Paper Dolls is a band comprising three siblings, Victoria Kelley on mandolin and lead vocals, Bethany Kelley on the fiddle and vocals, and Daniel Kelley on bass and vocals. Victoria pursued her passion for music by studying Songwriting at Berklee College of Music. She received a nomination for IBMA Momentum Vocalist of the Year. Additionally, Victoria is a session musician and she utilizes her writing skills in her role at a prominent corporation.

Bethany graduated from Berklee College of Music having studied Advanced Professional Music Production. In addition to being a session musician, she is an accomplished audio engineer and the owner of Octopus Garden Studio. Her musical abilities have earned her victories and placements in talent competitions such as the Georgia State Fiddle Competition and the Georgia-Carolina Talent Competition.

Daniel, the third member of the group, is a session musician and an accomplished videographer. He is the owner and operator of Vivid Solutions, a videography business. With his expertise in both music and visual arts, Daniel brings a unique creative perspective to the band.

The Paper Dolls will be joined by Zeb Snyder on guitar for this performance. Zeb is a highly respected musician who has graced the stage of the Grand Ole Opry on numerous occasions. He is also a dedicated music teacher and a member of the band Appalachian Road Show.

The Paper Dolls will perform at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are $22.50 for adults, $20 for seniors (55+) and $15 for students and children 12 and under.

Tickets for the Paper Dolls are on sale now and can be purchased at wcpactn.com.

The Williamson County Performing Arts Center is located at 112 Everbright Ave in Franklin.