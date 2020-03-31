Vietnamese restaurant, Vui’s Kitchen, is opening soon in Cool Springs. This is the restaurant’s fourth location and first Williamson County location.

Via Facebook, “It’s official: we’ll be making friends and neighbors in Cool Springs in just a few short weeks!”

The website for Vui’s Kitchen shows the Cool Springs location will be at 1201 Liberty Pike, #113, Franklin.

No opening date has been shared at this time.

Vui’s Kitchen features items made fresh daily from bone broth, summer rolls, dumplings, salads, sandwiches, and pho. They also offer Vietnamese iced coffee, basil seed limeade, and hot herbal teas.

Vui’s Kitchen has three Nashville locations: in the Berry Hill community at 2832 Bransford Avenue, in Hunters Station at 975 Main Street, and in Germantown at 1120 4th Avenue N.

About Vui’s Kitchen

Vui’s Kitchen is known for using only use whole food ingredients, loaded with fresh herbs and love. Nothing is fried and there’s no MSG – it’s simply real.

Founded to extend the traditions of Founder Vui Hunt’s family in Vietnam, a place to experience an authentic community and crave-able food at their table.