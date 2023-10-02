Nashville-based SmileDirectClub Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Nashville-based oral care company, SmileDirectClub, voluntarily filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on October 2.

SmileDirectClub stated Monday the filing came after it was legally proven that it would allow the company to operate their business as usual while working to achieve their financial goals.

The company says the filing is not a liquidation proceeding. Instead, it is a matter of restructuring to improve the company’s financial health to continue to operate as normal.

“As a customer-driven Company, we are continuously striving to improve the customer experience, which is a major factor in why this restructuring was the best path forward for our business. This process is intended to ensure we are well positioned to continue building upon the success of our SmileMaker Platform and CarePlus premium offerings so we can continue to deliver affordable, accessible, and convenient premium oral care to our loyal customers,” that company stated Monday.

This announcement will have no impact on the products and services offered through SmileDirectClub, allowing existing and new customers to still be able to make purchases.

SmileDirectClub’s Customer Care and Dental Teams will also continue to be available.