Nashville Bars Reopening With Capacity Guidelines

Starting today, Monday, August 17, Limited Service Restaurants and Bars in Davidson County can reopen with specific capacity guidelines.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced limited service restaurants and bars can open with a a max of 25 patrons or however many can be socially distanced – whichever is less.

Also, bar counters remain closed and all customers must be seated.

Additionally, all Restaurants and Bars must close to the public and empty nightly by 10:30pm. To-go/curbside alcohol sales and open containers of alcohol are still disallowed in the Midtown and Downtown areas.

This is part of Mayor Cooper’s Modified Phase 2 Reopening.