Nashville Ballet to Present Attitude

Step into the transformative world of contemporary ballet with Nashville Ballet’s annual Attitude series on May 2-4, 2025, returning to the Polk Theater at TPAC. This thrilling programming brings bold storytelling to life through movement and will feature the visionary works of renowned choreographers Jennifer Archibald and Penny Saunders, alongside the highly anticipated world premiere of Erase the Night by Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin.

Attitude series is the perfect conclusion to the Nashville Ballet’s 2024-25 season. This production aims to showcase profound emotions, drawing audiences in through the complex storylines as artists convey a spectrum of feelings without uttering a single word. The beauty of ballet lies in the ability to stir complex emotions, often simultaneously, leaving viewers moved, uplifted and reflective. It is the unique combination of exquisite choreography, expressive movement, and emotive music that creates an immersive experience for audiences, making this annual production not just a performance, but a journey that tugs at the heart and soul.

“The purpose of this art is to inspire us, heighten our emotions and give us a visceral experience,” said Artistic Director and CEO Nick Mullikin. “Sometimes these stories reach into the depths of struggle, sorrow and how someone can be lost in the spiraling of addiction. But these stories also bring to light how strength can be discovered, how support can be shared, and how there is grace and profound beauty in the journey of recovery.”

This season’s Attitude series promises an immersive experience that delves into the human condition, exploring themes of resilience, vulnerability and connection through these three distinct ballets within this production:

Erase the Night (World Premiere)

Choreography: Nick Mullikin

Music: Jordan Lehning, Courtney Marie Andrews

Set Design: Mark Halpin

Projection and Lighting Design: Sharon Huizinga

Costumes: Noelle Wedig-Johnston

Mullikin’s newest work presents a poignant journey through addiction, isolation and the power of community. With evocative new sets and costumes paired with an original score by Nashville’s Jordan Lehning, Erase the Night offers an unforgettable narrative of struggle and redemption.

Quem Viver, Verá (Tennessee Premiere)

Choreography: Jennifer Archibald

Music: Wardruna, Dead Can Dance, Roger Goula

Archibald’s compelling piece examines the intricacies of male relationships and societal expectations, blending raw energy and emotional depth to challenge perceptions of strength and vulnerability.

Sur le Fil (Tennessee Premiere)

Choreography: Penny Saunders

Music: Michael Wall, Yann Tiersen, Moondog

Saunders’ mesmerizing ballet unveils the unpredictable nature of life and the secrets we all carry. Set to an evocative score, this thought-provoking work invites audiences into a world of subtle intrigue and shared human experiences.

Don’t miss this soul-stirring production. Tickets for Attitude start at just $47 and are on sale now at Nashvilleballet.com/attitude or by calling 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

