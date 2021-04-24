Nashville Ballet to Host Live Outdoor Performances

Nashville Ballet will make their triumphant return to in-person performances this spring. May 14 and 15, Nashville Ballet company dancers will perform live and outdoors at Nashville’s acclaimed Ascend Amphitheater. Following a successful virtual season, featuring newly-filmed releases and a televised premiere of Nashville’s Nutcracker, this will be the company’s first in-person performance of the 2020-21 season.

“We are elated to announce our first live performance since February 2020,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “This year has brought so many firsts for us and countless others. Though we’ve greatly enjoyed being able to reach wider audiences through our virtual platforms, we know that, like us, our patrons are missing the compelling energy that comes from an in-person performance. We are so excited to thank the community for their continued support by presenting our first-ever outdoor performance this spring.”

Nashville Ballet live at Ascend Amphitheater will feature carefully curated performances that appeal to a variety of audiences, including Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s beloved Seasons. Recently reimagined for their virtual Attitude series, audiences will now be able to see the live debut of what Nashville Noise hails a “visually stunning performance” that “should not be missed.” This expanded rendition is inspired by contemporary artist Max Richter’s stunning recomposition of Antonio Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons.

Award-winning choreographer Jennifer Archibald’s contemporary masterpiece Posters will also take the stage. This vibrant yet powerful work will include a live musical performance by GRAMMY-nominated R&B duo Louis York and The Shindellas. Music City locals, Louis York has worked with legendary artists like Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, and Bruno Mars and were commissioned by Nashville Ballet in 2019 exclusively for this piece. Adding to the live and local collaborations, Posters also features spoken word by award-winning author and Nashville native Caroline Randall Williams.

The safety of our dancers, students, staff, and patrons is our primary priority as we remain committed to creating, performing, teaching, and promoting dance as an essential and inspiring element of our community. Nashville Ballet is working closely with the Tennessee Department of Health, government officials, their official testing partner CareNow East Urgent Care, and their trusted team of medical advisors to ensure that this event meets all current health and safety standards and regulations. These outdoor events will be limited to 30% capacity with socially-distanced seating in all areas of the venue, including the lawn. Physical distancing and masks will also be enforced throughout the venue, including at entry gates, restrooms, and all concessions and merchandise areas. For more information on health and safety guidelines and precautions for the event, visit nashvilleballet.com.

Tickets for Nashville Ballet LIVE at Ascend Amphitheater are on sale. Purchase tickets for May 14 performance here and tickets for the May 15 here. For more information, visit nashvilleballet.com.