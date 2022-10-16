Nashville Ballet to Host Immersive Live in Studio A Performance this November

Featuring live music by international violin sensation Yvette Kraft

Nashville Ballet will once again welcome audiences into their studios for a one-of-a-kind immersive dance experience with Live in Studio A, November 4-13 at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. This intimate performance will give audiences the rare opportunity to see three stunning ballets and a live chamber ensemble from the coveted vantage point usually only enjoyed by members of artistic staff or members of the cast.

“This is really a unique opportunity for audiences to see the artistry and athleticism of dance up close,” shared Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. “In a traditional theater setting, it’s inevitable that some elements of the production get lost in the distance between artist and audience member. But with Live in Studio A, every person is seated only a few feet away from the dancers, allowing them to absorb movement in a way that just isn’t possible outside of the studio. It’s truly a magical experience between audience member and artist, and our dancers can’t wait to share that with our community.”

Hosted on site at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet, Live in Studio A will showcase the budding talent of the organization’s artists with both new and world-class works. The program will include George Balanchine’s balletic masterpiece, The Four Temperaments. Both technically challenging and aesthetically riveting, The Four Temperaments blends both classical and modern movement to examine the medieval theory that we all possess four humors that make up our temperaments. The production will also include the return of Artistic Director Paul Vasterling’s beloved Seasons, featuring the music of Antonio Vivaldi recomposed by Max Richter, and the world premiere of CEO and Associate Artistic Director Nick Mullikin’s Four Loves.

Seasons and Four Loves will be accompanied by a live chamber orchestra, featuring international violin sensation and award-winning instrumentalist Yvette Kraft. A 2021 NPR “From The Top” Fellow and solo performer, Kraft made her professional debut at just 11 years old with the Spokane Symphony Orchestra. Since then, she has played with several renowned companies, including the Interlochen Orchestra, Washington Idaho Symphony, Seattle’s Philharmonic Northwest Orchestra, and the Bainbridge Symphony Orchestra.

Live in Studio A will run at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet November 4–13, 2022. To learn more about Nashville Ballet, upcoming performances, or to purchase tickets, please visit nashvilleballet.com.

About Nashville Ballet

Nashville Ballet is the largest professional ballet company in Tennessee. Nashville Ballet presents a varied repertoire of classical ballet and contemporary works by noted choreographers, including original works by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. Nashville Ballet and the second company, NB2 (a pre- professional training company), provide more than 55,000 arts experiences to adults and children annually through virtual and in-person season performances and its Community Engagement programming. Curriculum-based Community Engagement programs bring dance education to community centers, colleges, public libraries, and public elementary, middle, and high schools across the state. School of Nashville Ballet brings world-class dance instruction to students ages 2 and up. To learn

Nashville Ballet receives public funding from Metro Arts, Tennessee Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Contributions from local, regional, and national institutional funders and community partners, as well as hundreds of generous individuals, provide ongoing support of Nashville Ballet’s mission-critical programs.