Nashville Ballet Offers Hybrid Learning Opportunities

Throughout the pandemic, Nashville Ballet has continued to adjust performances, classes, and programming to ensure that audiences, dancers, and ballet students can continue to find comfort and joy in the art form of ballet. Now, they are modifying their Community Engagement programming to make their educational resources work for hybrid class settings.

“In this time where everyone’s world looks so different, we’re here to help teachers, school administrators, parents, and students navigate the new demands of hybrid learning,” shared Nashville Ballet Community Engagement Manager Briona Richardson. “Our integrated arts experiences provide kinesthetic and social and emotional learning opportunities that can be tailored to fit any lesson plan, with the added bonus of being equally accessible whether students are participating in the classroom or virtually at home”.

These hybrid-learning opportunities are part of Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement Initiative, which presents a wide variety of fun and educational dance programming for schools, businesses, and community groups throughout Middle Tennessee. With a goal of providing unique educational experiences that expose children, teens, and adults to the artistry, beauty, and athleticism of dance, programs range from virtual performance viewings to in-person movement activities led by Nashville Ballet teaching artists. Whether you’re looking to teach students about the history of the nineteenth amendment, take a virtual field trip, or provide a brain break for employees working remotely, Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement programs are accessible and available for all ages, no matter the setting.

In our 2020-21 season, Nashville Ballet has safely provided both virtual and in-person events to hundreds of students across Middle Tennessee. This includes performances of Ferdinand the Bull at Montessori School of Franklin, a history lesson on the suffrage movement with 72 Steps at Cascade Middle School, a Little Cloud story time followed by a movement activity at The Goddard School, and an improvisational class with Moves and Grooves students of Head Middle School.

Each of the school curriculum-based programs meet many of the developmental and academic standards set forth by the state of Tennessee and Metropolitan Nashville Public School system and are designed to appeal to the various learning styles and needs of all ages. Whether you’re in need of fun, innovative ways to teach math, history, lessons on kindness and inclusiveness, or just looking to get participants up and moving, Nashville Ballet can personalize lessons, activities, and performances to support a variety of curriculum.

To learn more about how you can bring Nashville Ballet to you, visit our Community Engagement homepage here.