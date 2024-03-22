Nashville Ballet Hosts Family Day on March 23

On Saturday, March 23, the Nashville Ballet will offer a family day with four performances. Special ticket prices begin at $25.

Family Day at the Ballet features an exciting array of dance-inspired activities the whole family can enjoy. Experience a performance of Carnival of the Animals by the artists of NB2, engaging story times, up-beat movement activities, creative crafts, games, and so much more at this uniquely Nashville Ballet event.

Carnival of the Animals is a whimsical and imaginative masterpiece that the entire family can enjoy. It features playful and charming characters, each representing a different animal. From the graceful swan to the mischievous kangaroo, the magical journey through the animal kingdom will surely delight ballet enthusiasts of all ages. With its fun choreography, costumes, and lively music, Carnival of the Animals is a true classic.

The special event takes place at Martin Center for Nashville Ballet at 3630 Redmon Street, Nashville.

