Nashville Ballet Announces Date for Nutcracker Tea

Nashville Ballet has announced the date for their annual Nutcracker Tea to be held on November 24 from 3 – 5 p.m. at Belmont University’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts. The highly-anticipated event serves as the official kickoff party of Nashville Ballet’s favorite holiday tradition, and raises much needed funds to support the School of Nashville Ballet’s Scholarship Fund. The funds raised from this event allow Nashville Ballet to award over $250,000 annually in merit and need-based scholarships, providing high-quality dance training to students of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

This enchanting, family-friendly event, co-chaired by Leigh Adams, Crystal Churchwell Evans and Julie Galbierz, gives attendees the opportunity to experience the Sugar Plum Fairy’s kingdom, the Mouse King, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince, up close and personal. The festive, Nashville’s Nutcracker-themed party brings the joy of the season by offering a shortened, interactive version of Nashville Ballet’s holiday classic, Nashville’s Nutcracker for little ones. The event is geared towards preschool to elementary ages, but all ages are welcome to join in what is sure to be the perfect way to celebrate this beloved ballet.

“I am so thrilled to be co-chairing the Nutcracker Tea for its second year,” said Julie Galbierz. “Last year was such a magical experience for young families, helping kick off the festive Nutcracker season and establishing a new, beloved holiday tradition. This year, we’re planning to make the event even bigger and brighter, with more activities, special surprises and plenty of space for extra ballet magic. Leigh, Crystal, and I are also proud to be raising money for Nashville Ballet’s scholarship fund, helping give the gift of dance education to deserving children regardless of age, background or ability.”

Attendees will enjoy hot chocolate, treats, arts and crafts, and other whimsical activities. Featuring appearances by beloved Nashville’s Nutcracker characters, festive adult beverages and a professional photo opportunity, this event is a perfect way to spend the afternoon with the entire family.

Nashville’s Nutcracker Tea tickets are on sale now and expected to sell out quickly. Visit www.NashvilleBallet.com/Nutcracker-Tea.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email