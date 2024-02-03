Nashville Ballet Announces Cassadee Pope as Entertainment for Annual Ball

Nashville Ballet announces renowned Cassadee Pope and Wesley Dean will perform alongside Nashville Ballet company dancers at the 35th Annual Ballet Ball set for March 2 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Alongside the opening act by Brain Charles Rooney, these accomplished artists eagerly anticipate entertaining guests with a diverse range of performances at this highly anticipated gala. This is the inaugural year for Nick Mullikin, the new Artistic Director and CEO of the Nashville Ballet.

The Ballet Ball co-chairs are dedicated arts advocates Evelyn Cate Galletti, Bob Deal and Jason Bradshaw. Amy M. Joyner serves as honorary chair. “We are thrilled to welcome the exceptional talents of Cassadee Pope, Wesley Dean and Brian Charles Rooney to our 35th Annual Ballet Ball,” said Galletti. “We await their individual performances as well as Cassadee and Wesley’s harmonious duet they have prepared to captivate and delight our guests throughout the evening.”

Cassadee Pope is a multi-platinum selling rock singer-songwriter and winner of Season 3 of The Voice. As the lead vocalist of pop rock band Hey Monday, Cassadee seamlessly blends elements of American pop and rock in her music.

Following his move from Australia to Nashville, Wesley Dean embarked on a musical journey exploring genres such as country, rock and Americana-inspired music earning him a nomination for a Best Americana Album Grammy.

Brian Charles Rooney is a distinguished American actor and singer, celebrated for his exceptional sopranist roles in theatrical productions across the United States, Canada and Europe.

Nashville Ballet company dancers will perform choreography by Nashville Ballet Artistic Director Nick Mullikin and Rehearsal Director Travis Bradley. “We eagerly anticipate a night of diverse and unique performances that promise to be nothing short of extraordinary. Each artist promises a one-of-a-kind experience,” Ballet Ball co-chair Bob Deal remarked.

Guests can expect to enjoy exceptional décor sponsored by Thibaut, complemented by floral arrangements by Forget Me Not Designs. The 35th anniversary traditional gift is coral and jade. These colors will be championed throughout the ball to signify this special year as a reminder of the past 35 years. The evening will feature phenomenal cuisine, and of course, spectacular performances by artists from the Nashville Ballet company. Renowned luxury event planner Bruce Pittman will be returning to bring the vision of the 35th anniversary to life throughout the Schermerhorn. Later that evening, dinner will be served by premier caterer Kristen Winston, complemented by cocktails and assorted beverages by local distributor Lipman Brothers, LLC.

Tickets for Ballet Ball are by invitation only, but the general public is invited to purchase tickets to the Ballet Ball Late Party.

Ballet Ball co-chair, Jason Bradshaw acknowledged, “Every year, more than 250 of Nashville’s dynamic individuals come together at the Ballet Ball Late Party to extend their support to Nashville Ballet. It’s the epitome of the season’s ‘it’ party, where vibrant energy and passion for the arts unite in celebration.”

Following the Ballet Ball, the Late Party, scheduled from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., offers an elegant night filled with cocktails and light bites, followed by the highly anticipated gala performance and dancing.

Ballet Ball is the largest source of funding for Nashville Ballet’s Community Engagement and Education program which serves more than12,000 members of our Middle Tennessee Community with free educational arts programming throughout the year.

For more information about Ballet Ball or to purchase tickets to the Late Party, please visit www.nashvilleballet.com.