Nashville Ballet Announces 2024-25 Season with Phenomenal Lineup

Nashville Ballet has announced the lineup for their 2024-25 Season under the artistic direction of Nick Mullikin. The new season will showcase works loaded with exhilarating experiences, thought-provoking narratives, and fan-favorite classics as season ticket packages are now available.

Nashville Ballet will present classical stories including Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling’s Emmy Award-winning Nashville’s Nutcracker, Dracula with George Balanchine’s Serenade, and The Sleeping Beauty – all set to music performed by an award-winning orchestra – The Nashville Symphony.

Audiences will enjoy contemporary masterpieces featuring two world premieres, starting with the production of Frida & Diego’s Dia de los Muertos, choreographed by NB2 Director Maria Konrad, that will celebrate life and death, family bonds, and shared humanity. In addition, the company’s annual Attitude series will feature three powerful pieces, one being a world premiere by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin, that brings awareness to the difficult topic of addiction as it weaves a story of struggle, hope, and connection through breathtaking dance.

“These carefully curated series of works are built around the idea of capturing your imagination,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO. “The purpose of art is to inspire us, heighten our emotions, and give a visceral experience that enters our memories and reminds us that we are humans who feel.”

Nashville Ballet 2024-25 Season Schedule:

*Featuring a World Premiere by Artistic Director Nick Mullikin

Don’t miss this blockbuster lineup as Nashville Ballet offers various season ticket packages designed for date nights or the entire family. Ticket packages are now on sale for as low as $112 and include Dracula, Nashville’s Nutcracker, and The Sleeping Beauty. View season ticket savings and purchase options including the Complete Package, Family Package, or the Symphony Package at NashvilleBallet.com, or by phone at 615-297-2966 ext. 710.

Nashville Ballet creates, performs, teaches, and promotes dance as an essential and inspiring element of the Nashville community. Season ticket holders’ support helps to sustain Nashville Ballet’s artistic and educational excellence, accessible arts education to children and adults throughout the Nashville area and beyond, contributing to the city’s vibrant arts and cultural landscape.

