Nashville Athletic Club to Host Blood Drive

Blood drive details:

WHERE: Nashville Athletic Club, 5035 Harding Pl, Nashville, TN 37211

WHEN: Monday, October 5, 3PM – 7PM

SCHEDULE HERE: bloodassurance.org/NAC

Blood Assurance is urging all eligible donors to make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible due to critical need.

Donations have dropped since the beginning of COVID-19, but now that hospital usage is back to normal and procedures have resumed, the blood supply has not been able to keep up.

“The need for blood never stops and it takes several hundred donors every day to maintain a safe and adequate blood supply for our area hospitals,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “Blood donors are essential to our hospital infrastructure just like masks, gloves and medical equipment. Without blood on the shelf, patients cannot be cared for.”

To schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, donors can visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

Blood Assurance is continuing to take extra precautions at this time to ensure the safety of donors and staff. Staff are wearing masks and frequently disinfecting all items and surfaces used by donors. They are also accepting donors by appointment only and these appointments are being spaced apart to ensure adequate distance. Blood donation is essential to the infrastructure of healthcare and the only way to ensure patients have the blood they need is for people to donate. Blood cannot be manufactured and all blood used in community hospitals is from volunteer donors.