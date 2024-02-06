Nashville Artists Shine at GRAMMYS 2024

The 66th GRAMMYS took place on Sunday, February 4th and several local artists brought home a win.

Lainey Wilson won her first GRAMMY as well as Larkin Poe, and the biggest win of the night went to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year (Midnights) the first artist to win four GRAMMYS in the category.

Here is the complete list of artists with ties to Nashville.

Allison Russell, “Eve Was Black” – Best American Roots Performance

Brandy Clark, “Dear Insecurity” – Best Americana Performance

boygenius ( hey, Julien Baker ), “The Record” -Best Alternative Music Album

Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” – Best Country Solo Performance

Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, “White Horse” – Best Country Song

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Weathervanes”- Best Americana Album

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet” – Best American Roots Song

Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country” – Best Country Album

Larkin Poe, “Blood Harmony” – Best Contemporary Blues Album

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway “City of Gold” – Best Bluegrass Album

Paramore, “This Is Why” – Best Rock Album

Paramore, “This Is Why” -Best Alternative Music Performance

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” – Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Best Record of the Year & Best Pop Performance

Coco Jones- “ICU”- Best R&B Performance

Taylor Swift- “Midnights” – Best Album of the Year