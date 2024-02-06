Nashville Artists Shine at GRAMMYS 2024

The 66th GRAMMYS took place on Sunday, February 4th and several local artists brought home a win.
Lainey Wilson won her first GRAMMY as well as Larkin Poe, and the biggest win of the night went to Taylor Swift for Album of the Year (Midnights) the first artist to win four GRAMMYS in the category.
Here is the complete list of artists with ties to Nashville.
- Allison Russell, “Eve Was Black” – Best American Roots Performance
- Brandy Clark, “Dear Insecurity” – Best Americana Performance
- boygenius (hey, Julien Baker), “The Record” -Best Alternative Music Album
- boygenius, “Not Strong Enough” – Best Rock Song
- Chris Stapleton, “White Horse” – Best Country Solo Performance
- Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, “White Horse” – Best Country Song
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Weathervanes”- Best Americana Album
- Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, “Cast Iron Skillet” – Best American Roots Song
- Lainey Wilson, “Bell Bottom Country” – Best Country Album
- Larkin Poe, “Blood Harmony” – Best Contemporary Blues Album
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway “City of Gold” – Best Bluegrass Album
- Paramore, “This Is Why” – Best Rock Album
- Paramore, “This Is Why” -Best Alternative Music Performance
- Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything” – Best Country Duo/Group Performance
- Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Best Record of the Year & Best Pop Performance
- Coco Jones- “ICU”- Best R&B Performance
- Taylor Swift- “Midnights” – Best Album of the Year