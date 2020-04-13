Sturgill Simpson has tested postitive for COVID-19.

Via Instagram, Simpson shared his experience saying he was on tour with Tyler Childers in Europe at the beginning of the year then playing shows in the US playing his last show on March 10 in Charleston until the tour was delayed.

“This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels,” said Simpson.

He was the first in the hospital to ask to be tested and was told it was unlikely he had COVID-19 so the test was not performed at that time.

“Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot,” Simpson continued. “Yesterday on Friday, April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative.”

Simpson is now in quarantine until April 19th.

Last week, John Prine died due to complications from COVID-19. Simpson shared about Prine saying he reminded him of his grandfather. He stated,”There are sometimes people in this life that you meet, seldom and few and far between it would seem, whose souls are so good and pure and beautiful that when they leave it seems if only for a brief while that everything else good and pure and beautiful in this world just left along with them.”

He continued, “It blows you apart leaving everyone to see you broken. But then you come out of the woods and the funk to see the signs of Spring all around you and remember the joy and love they put into the world by always giving so much of themselves and you suddenly see them everywhere.”