Brad Paisley to Headline Nashville 4th of July Event

Nashville will have a live and in-person 4th of July event in 2021.

Country music superstar Brad Paisley will headline Nashville’s July 4th celebration on Lower Broadway, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. The Let Freedom Sing! presented by Dr Pepper event will feature the largest fireworks show in Nashville history with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony.

“After the year that Nashville has had, from a tornado to a bombing, Nashvillians deserve something to look forward to coming out of the pandemic,” said Butch Spyridon, President and CEO, Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “More than ever, we want to deliver a world-class concert and fireworks show to commemorate July 4th and give back to our community. As well, our visitors have always supported us through challenges, and this is the perfect way to welcome them back and welcome live music back to Music City.”

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper is a free, family-friendly event created to entertain Nashvillians and attract visitors to generate economic activity and tax revenue for the city. The event has regularly drawn more than 200,000 – and as many as 343,000 in 2019 and 250,000 in 2018. This will be the 18th annual celebration produced by the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and the 37th in the city.

The concert stage will be located at First and Broadway, and the Nashville Symphony will perform at Ascend Amphitheater at the conclusion of the multi-genre concert. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.

Let Freedom Sing! is expected to be Nashville’s first major post-pandemic event. The NCVC is being guided by the Mayor’s Office and Metro Public Health on health and safety measures. Due to COVID-19, last year’s event was reworked as a television show with no public concert, spectators or fireworks. Paisley, who was previously scheduled to headline in 2020, agreed to come this year instead.

Paisley is a GRAMMY-winning singer, songwriter, guitarist and entertainer who has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits. He has been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001 and was named CMA Entertainer of the year in 2010. He and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of a nonprofit organization called The Store, a free-referral based grocery store.

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th is presented by Dr Pepper and partners include Advance Financial, General Jackson Showboat, Tennessee Highway Safety Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk, SERVPRO, Jack Daniel’s, Budweiser and Kroger.