Nash Bash Rolls into Brentwood: A High-Energy Skating Experience for Advanced Adult Skaters

Get ready to roll! From November 14–16, the Brentwood Skate Center will transform into a vibrant hub of music, movement, and pure joy as Nash Bash takes over for a weekend of high-energy roller skating. Designed for advanced adult skaters, this national event will draw passionate skaters from across the country—many in their 40s to 70s—who are rediscovering the thrill of skating and having the time of their lives.

Nash Bash is proudly hosted by Brentwood Skate Center, along with social media influencer Lacey Skates and her partner Brian (DJ BK), who are excited to bring this event to Nashville for the first time.

“This isn’t just a skate party,” says Lacey Skates. “It’s a celebration of the roller skating community and the joy it brings to people of all ages. Watching skaters in their 70s fly around the rink is inspiring—it reminds us that age is just a number. Age-limiting beliefs do not exist on the skate floor!!”

The weekend will feature top-tier DJs, including DJ BK and DJ Nic, spinning the hottest tracks to keep the rink energized. Expect throwback jams, modern beats, and a dance floor on wheels. The event will also be buzzing with skate influencers from across the country, making it a hotspot for social media coverage and photo ops. If you’re camera-shy, this might not be your scene—because Nash Bash will be everywhere online!

100% of merchandise proceeds from Nash Bash will go directly to support Michelle Garmon—founder of Sk8babez Creations, beloved skating icon, and social media inspiration—who is courageously battling stage 4 breast cancer. We’re beyond excited to announce that “Chellebell” herself will be joining us in person at Nash Bash!

Event Details

Location: Brentwood Skate Center, 402 Wilson Pike Circle, Brentwood, TN

Dates: November 14–16, 2025

Admission: Open to the public — advanced skaters ages 18+ only. Spectators are welcome, but everyone must pay admission to enter.

