NASCAR Powerball Playoff returns with new chances to win in 2024

Powerball®, the Official Lottery Game of NASCAR®, announced today the return of its highly-anticipated national promotion, the NASCAR Powerball Playoff. First introduced last year, the season-long Powerball promotion will, again, culminate with four lottery players winning a VIP trip for two to NASCAR Championship Weekend™ in Phoenix, Nov. 8-10, and a 1 in 4 chance to win $1 million during a special drawing televised live from the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race™ on Sunday, Nov. 10.

“We’re excited to offer our players this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the exhilaration of NASCAR Championship Weekend first-hand, in addition to the chance of becoming a millionaire on the spot!” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “Players should follow their local lotteries for information on how to enter. As always, every time you buy a Powerball ticket, a portion of that purchase stays in your home state to support good causes.”

“The inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff last year was thrilling to watch from start to finish, resulting in Stephanie Walker taking home the $1 million prize,” said Michelle Byron, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “We anticipate the same drama in 2024 and look forward to someone becoming a millionaire during Championship Weekend in Phoenix this November.”

The national Powerball® promotion will begin at the state level with participating lotteries holding in-state contests and second-chance drawings throughout the 2024 NASCAR regular season to form a national pool of entrants. Entry periods and method of entry will vary by lottery. At the end of the NASCAR regular season, 16 semi-finalists will be drawn from the national pool to advance to the Powerball Playoff drawings, with no more than one semi-finalist per lottery advancing.

The Powerball Playoff drawings are a series of elimination drawings that mirror the elimination rounds of the NASCAR Playoffs™. In the NASCAR Playoffs, the top 16 drivers at the end of the regular season are eligible to compete for the Championship title. After each Playoff round, the bottom four drivers are eliminated until the field of eligible drivers decreases from 16 to 12 to 8 to 4.

Likewise, the NASCAR Powerball Playoff begins with 16 national semi-finalists. As the NASCAR Playoffs field of drivers is reduced, Powerball will reduce its playoff field of semi-finalists eligible to win the $1 million grand prize. Through a series of elimination drawings, the field of semi-finalists will be reduced from 16 to 12 to 8 to 4 – with the remaining four finalists winning a VIP trip for two to the NASCAR Championship Weekend™ at Phoenix Raceway and entry into the $1 million drawing in Victory Lane.

The results of each Powerball Playoff drawing will be revealed during select race broadcasts, beginning with the Round of 16 announcement on Sept. 1 during the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500™ race at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Cash prizes will be awarded to all 16 national semi-finalists based on their elimination position, ranging from $2,500 to the $1 million prize:

Drawing Announcement Date Race Playoffs 1. Round of 16 Sept. 1 Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC 16 semi-finalists advance 2. Round of 12 Sept. 21 Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, TN 12 semi-finalists advance

4 eliminated win $2,500 3. Round of 8 Oct. 13 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, NC 8 semi-finalists advance

4 eliminated win $5,000 4. Championship 4 Nov. 3 Xfinity 500, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, VA 4 finalists advance & win VIP trip

4 eliminated win $7,500 5. $1 Million Championship Nov. 10 NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Phoenix Raceway, Phoenix, AZ ONE $1 Million winner

THREE $10,000 winners

The VIP trip experience includes roundtrip airfare for two to Phoenix, three nights hotel accommodations – double occupancy, two Ally Curve Hospitality Club passes for both the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race on Nov. 9 and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Nov. 10, two passes for VIP experiences at Phoenix Raceway during the NASCAR Championship Weekend including NASCAR Cup Series™ VIP access, NASCAR team hauler tour, MRN radio booth tour, pace car rides, Victory Lane access, welcome dinner and all meals, and ground transportation to scheduled events and activities.

Players should stay tuned to their local lotteries for more information on how to enter. Participating lottery jurisdictions include Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana (Hoosier), Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and West Virginia. Additional lotteries may join the Powerball promotion at a later time. Players can also follow the NASCAR Powerball Playoff on Facebook, Instagram, and online at Powerball.com.

Last year, four finalists from the Hoosier Lottery, Mississippi Lottery, New Mexico Lottery, and South Dakota Lottery traveled to Phoenix for a VIP experience at NASCAR Championship Weekend. Before the green flag dropped at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, Stephanie Walker of West Point, MS was declared the inaugural NASCAR Powerball Playoff Champion and $1 million winner during a special drawing held in Victory Lane.