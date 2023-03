A student was administered Narcan at a Williamson County high school by a resource officer on March 6, 2023, according to WKRN.

Officials told WKRN that the student was found unresponsive in a car in the parking lot at Franklin High School around 8 a.m.

The school resource officer brought the 16-year-old boy back after two doses of Narcan was administered.

The student also received medical aid from the school nurse at Franklin High and EMS, Williamson County sheriffs confirmed.