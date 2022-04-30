Naomi Judd, Member of The Judds Has Died

Naomi Judd, the patriarch of The Judds has died. She was 76 years old.

In a statement from Naomi Judd’s publicist, the following was released.

Entertainment icon Naomi Judd passed away April 30, 2022, outside of Nashville. Her husband, Larry Strickland, of 32 years will not be making any further statements. Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.

AP released a statement from Naomi’s daughters, Wynonna and Ashley.

Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.

The Judds were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame tomorrow, Sunday, May 1.

Earlier, it was announced, The Judds were embarking on a ten-city tour kicking off in September. The Judds dominated touring in the 80s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums, and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and long-form videos, led by 2x Platinum albums Why Not Me and The Judds Greatest Hits. In addition, their stripped-back style revived the popularity of acoustic sounds in country music and opened up the genre for more traditional approaches.

At this time, there is no further information regarding funeral arrangements.