



Country music icon, Naomi Judd, has partnered with Looped, a new platform that enables fans to video chat live with their favorite celebrities, for a one-on-one meet and greet event on July 6 at 2:00 p.m. CDT. Proceeds from the event benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Tennessee which provides advocacy, education, support and public awareness so that all individuals and families affected by mental illness can build better lives.

For tickets and more information for a virtual meet and greet with Naomi, click HERE.

“Thank you for joining me on Looped! I can’t wait to talk to each and every one of you. The proceeds from this event will be donated to NAMI Tennessee which is an organization very dear to my heart,” expressed Naomi.

The Hollywood Walk of Fame recently announced that Naomi and Wynonna Judd will receive a star on the world’s most famous walkway. The five-time GRAMMY®, nine-time CMA and seven-time ACM Award-winning duo join Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Trisha Yearwood, and more.

For more information about NAMI Tennessee, visit namitn.org.



