Names Of Victims Released In Hickman County Explosion

Officials have released the names of 16 people presumed dead following the deadly explosion at an Accurate Energetic Systems facility in Hickman County, Tennessee, WSMV reports.

The individuals identified are: Jason Adams, Billy Baker, Christopher Clark, James Cook, LaTeisha Mays, Melinda Rainey, Trenton Stewart, Steven Wright, Erick Anderson, Adam Boatman, Mindy Clifton, Reyna Gillahan, Jeremy Moore, Melissa Stafford, Rachel Woodall, and Donald Yowell.

Officials emphasized that the release of names does not mean all remains have been fully identified. The investigation is moving slowly as crews continue collecting samples and working to make confirmations before speaking individually with families. The next update is expected Wednesday evening.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to support the families impacted by the October 10 explosion. According to organizers, funds will be secured until a verified nonprofit is selected to distribute the money to families. As of early Monday afternoon, more than $1,800 of the $2,600 goal had been raised.

Emergency crews and multiple agencies remain on the scene as the investigation continues. Accurate Energetic Systems, a privately owned facility that processes ammunition and explosives, has established a Family Assistance Center for affected families.

Officials have confirmed there is no continuing threat to public safety.

