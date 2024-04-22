Nacho Fries Returning to Taco Bell’s Menu for Limited Time

Taco Bell Nacho Fries make a triumphant, innovative return for the longest run ever with the launch of the Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries! Together, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark , a pioneer in creating flavorful sauces inspired by all corners of the globe, blend serrano and habenero peppers with savory ranch to create the all-new Serrabanero Ranch sauce. The Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries are available starting April 25, 2024, for $4.99. Fear not – the Nacho Fries fun will continue nearly all summer long!

An Irresistible Medley of Flavor

In their 11th comeback to date, Taco Bell brings back fan-favorite Nacho Fries with unexpected flavor thanks to inspiration from Secret Aardvark’s Serrabanero sauce. Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries take the hot sauce brand’s Serrabanero sauce’s green tomatoes, roasted tomatillos, serrano and green habanero pepper flavors, and blends it with savory, zesty ranch for an all-new sauce experience bespoke to Taco Bell. Crispy fries are seasoned with bold Mexican spices and topped with premium, flavorful slow-roasted chicken, a three-cheese blend, reduced-fat sour cream, nacho cheese sauce and pico de gallo. Officially announced at Live Mas Live earlier this year, this revolutionary partnership heralds a new era of flavor with an innovative blend of heat and zest.

“We’re thrilled to bring back fan-favorite Nacho Fries for their 11th return, in a whole new way, with an extra flavorful partnership with Secret Aardvark,” Liz Matthews, Global Food Innovations Officer shares her excitement. “Secret Aardvark’s dedication to bold flavors and culinary innovation makes them the perfect partner for Taco Bell and our iconic Nacho Fries. Together, we’re taking flavor exploration to new heights, ensuring our fans experience the ultimate taste sensation with every bite.”

Exclusive Taco Bell x Secret Aardvark Tuesday Drop

To celebrate this momentous collaboration, Taco Bell and Secret Aardvark are teaming up with Portland-based artist Bryce Wong for a special Tuesday Drop for 300 lucky Fire! Tier Rewards Members on April 23. The exact details of the Tuesday Drop will be a secret until the drop goes live, so Fire! Tier Rewards Members are encouraged to visit the app on April 23 to learn more.

“The opportunity to bring Secret Aardvark’s finely crafted moxie to the beloved Nacho Fries nationwide is a significant milestone for us,” says Secret Aardvark Owner, Stacy Moritz. “The innovative blend of heat and zest in our new Serrabanero Ranch Sauce combined with the iconic Nacho Fries creates an irresistible match made in heaven.”

Continuing the Innovation: What’s Next for Nacho Fries?

The excitement for Nacho Fries doesn’t stop here! Taco Bell is constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation to bring fans fresh twists on menu classics, and Nacho Fries are no different. With this return marking their longest run on menus yet, the anticipation is palpable. While Secret Aardvark Nacho Fries are only here for a limited time, the Nacho Fries excitement continues nearly all summer long! Keep an eye out for exciting updates and irresistible options that will leave fans hungry for more.

Source: Taco Bell

More Eat & Drink News