My Gym is All About Movement at Brentwood Place

“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,” said Frederick Douglass, the great abolitionist.

My Gym was born out of a passion to teach children in a fun, physically engaging environment. Located in Brentwood Place, My Gym’s highly trained staff will work with your kids in age-appropriate movements through games, songs, puppet shows and other avenues to stimulate their bodies and minds. After all, learning and movement have been proven to go together hand-in-hand. This style of learning is known as “kinesthetics.” My Gym proudly offers a variety of programs, camps, parties and activities that offer plenty of fun for your little ones.

Appropriate Age Groups

My Gym understands that children need to be safely engaged at a physical and mental level appropriate for their age and developmental stage. To that end, My Gym hosts 50-minute programs broken down by age in order to encourage and support physical and mental growth. Age group programs include:

Tiny Tykes (4 – 13 months)

Waddlers (14 – 22 months)

Gymsters / Terrific Tots (23 months – 3 ¼ years)

Mighty Mites (3 ¼ years – 4 ½ years)

Whiz Kids (4 ½ years – 6 years)

Preschool Prep (3 ½ years – 5 ½ years) This class is 3 hours and includes academic readiness as well as movement.

Gymnastics (3 ½ – 5, 6-9, 5-15)

My Gym Parties

If you are looking for a fun party with very little hassle, planning, set up or clean up, look into having your child’s next birthday party at My Gym! My Gym provides two party hosts, food and most of all, fun! The staff’s focus is on helping you create Moments that Matter. Customized for your honoree, My Gym’s talented party specialists will celebrate your child with games, songs and activities designed to reflect the unique person they are!

Safety Protocols

My Gym is committed to the safety and well-being of your child and your whole family. As such, we are limiting class sizes, sanitizing between classes and limiting additional people. Only one adult per child will be allowed in class and no additional adults or children in the lobby. Adults will be required to wear masks and teachers will be masked. (My Gym does not require kids to wear masks.) Water bottles will need to be brought from home, as My Gym’s water fountains will not be available.

An Amazing Experience at My Gym!

My Gym is committed to provide an amazing experience for an affordable price. Take advantage of their sibling and twin discounts, as well as discounts for multiple classes. Affordability, coupled with highly trained, caring and compassionate teachers means the opportunity for fun in learning and movement at My Gym is second to none. After 35 years, with over 500 locations in more than 30 countries, it’s no surprise that My Gym is consistently ranked #1 in children’s programs worldwide.

To learn more, contact My Gym at Brentwood Place at 615-371-5437. Ask My Gym how you can get your first class free!

The Brentwood Place shopping center is located at 330 Franklin Rd in Brentwood, TN.