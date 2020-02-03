Mardi Gras Ball is a unique event that provides an opportunity to celebrate with those in the community who share the same vision and heart for the special at-risk youth served at My Friend’s House Family & Children’s Services. All funds will go to the My Friend’s House operating budget.

This year will be the 16th annual Mardi Gras Ball and will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 6:00 p.m. at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs located at 700 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067.

Every year, four or five amazing couples agree to serve on the Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court. With a unique voting system, nominees battle each other to see who can raise the most money and become the King and Queen of the Court. The 2020 Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court nominees are: Ellen & Mason Hart, Suzanne & Bentley London, J.A. & Kathy Reynolds and Christy & Jason Whitt.

“The Mardi Gras Ball is a fun and exciting way for community members to raise much needed funding for My Friend’s House,” Says Courtney Theis, 2020 Mardi Gras Ball Chair. “In fact, the Court Couples reach out to their friends for financial support and help us bring in new donors every year. This Ball is critical to the agency’s operating support by providing nearly 20% of our annual overhead.”

The Ball will include a three-course dinner and dancing with live music provided by Music City Rhythm Revue, a seven-piece band led by Vince Wynn. Tickets for the event are $150 each or $1,250 for a table of ten. Sponsorships are available from $500 – $10,000.

The Mardi Gras Ball festivities includes the pre-event, Krewe Party, which will be at Drake’s in Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center: 553 Cool Springs Blvd, Franklin, TN 37067 on Tuesday, February 18. Tickets are $20.00 per person and doors open at 6 p.m.

“The Krewe party is for supporters who enjoy a more informal event where you can bring your family for a night of fun,” explains Theis, “What’s special about this event is that it helps raise both awareness and money in a way that anyone can participate in.”

The Krewe party includes a silent auction and is a great way to meet the Mardi Gras Royal Court nominees, vote for your favorite couple and support My Friend’s House while enjoying a laid back, Fat Tuesday type atmosphere.

The Mardi Gras Ball has a reputation for being a highlight of the year for fundraising events in Williamson County because of the fun and exciting atmosphere.

If you would like more information about My Friend’s House, the Krewe Party or the Mardi Gras Ball, visit My Friend’s House website at https://myfriendshousetn.org/, or contact Laura Jumonville at 615.790.8553 or Laura.j@myfriendshousetn.org.