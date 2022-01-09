My Friend’s House Mardi Gras Ball Sets Date

The Mardi Gras Ball is a unique event that provides an opportunity to celebrate with those in the community who share the same vision and heart for the special at-risk youth served at My Friend’s House Family & Children’s Services. All funds raised will go to My Friend’s House operating budget and to retire the debt on a new home built in 2019.

This year will be the 18th annual Mardi Gras Ball and will be held on Saturday, February 12 at 6:00 p.m. at the Embassy Suites Cool Springs located at 820 Crescent Centre Drive in Franklin, Tennessee.

Every year, amazing couples volunteer for the Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court. With a unique voting system, nominees battle each other to see who can raise the most money and become the King and Queen of the Royal Court. The 2022 Mardi Gras Ball Royal Court nominees are Clyde and Lindsey Baumgartner, Zane and Kristin Martin, and Jeff and Jaclyn Ledbetter.

“The Mardi Gras Ball is a fun and exciting way for community members to raise much needed funding for My Friend’s House,” Says Courtney Theis, 2022 Mardi Gras Ball Chair. “In fact, the Court Couples reach out to their friends for financial support and help us bring in new donors every year. This Ball is critical to the agency’s operating support by providing nearly 25% of our annual overhead.”

The Ball will also include a four-course dinner and dancing with live music provided by Music City Rhythm Revue, a seven-piece band led by Vince Wynn. Tickets for the event are $250 each, $2,000 for a table of eight, or $3,000 for a table of twelve. Sponsorships are available from $1,000 – $20,000.

The Mardi Gras Ball has a reputation for being a highlight of the year for fundraising events in Williamson County because of the fun and exciting atmosphere. The evening commences with a lively, Mardi-Gras-like-parade entrance and includes top-notch entertainment, first-class cuisine, an informative program, the revealing of the Mardi Gras Ball King and Queen, and culminates, of course, with dancing throughout the night.

Mardi Gras Ball is an event not to be missed with all proceeds benefiting My Friend’s House.

If you would like more information about My Friend’s House or the Mardi Gras Ball, visit My Friend’s House Website at https://myfriendshousetn.org/, or contact Kaitlyn Dixon at 615.790.8553 or [email protected]