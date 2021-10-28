Mustaches for Kids Raises $22,000 for High Hopes

During its inaugural grow season for the Nashville chapter, Mustaches for Kids America (M4K), a volunteer-run non-profit organization benefitting local children’s organizations, raised $22,000 for High Hopes Development Center. The donation was presented to High Hopes during a special check presentation on October 20.

“All we can say is, ‘WOW’,” said Mike Simmons, Founder, and President of M4K Nash. “The months spent planning and kicking off the Nashville chapter has been a wild ride, and we are honored to have exceeded our fundraising goal of $20,000 during our first grow season.”

M4K invites men to shave clean and grow a mustache for 30 days, seeking donations and pledges from individuals and businesses throughout the month. During the first grow season for the Nashville Chapter, 16 men participated, with the first and second place growers having only an $8 difference. Andy Shaw placed first raising $3,932.79, and Nathan Heppler placed second raising $3,924.51.

“We are grateful for Mike and all of the growers who participated in the inaugural M4K Nashville competition,” said Gail Powell, High Hopes Executive Director. “Each dollar raised will go toward our mission of providing children and families with inclusive education and therapy services.”

For additional information and updates on future fundraisers, visit m4knashville.com or visit the organization on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn @m4kNashville.

About Mustaches for Kids – Nashville | Mustaches for Kids Nashville is the local chapter of Mustaches for Kids America, a volunteer-run non-profit organization started in Los Angeles in 1999 to do good and have fun by growing Mustaches for children’s charities. The concept is pretty simple, you get pledges/donations to grow a mustache for one month and all that money is donated to local children’s charities selected by the individual chapters.

About High Hopes Development Center | High Hopes Development Center is a 37-year-old non-profit organization that loves, nurtures and educates children with two integrated programs helping each child reach their maximum potential. Children ages 6 weeks to kindergarten, with and without special needs, are educated together in inclusive preschool classrooms by a team of experienced teachers supporting the individual needs of each child. High Hopes also offers an on-site pediatric therapy clinic, allowing children to receive therapy services during their preschool day. The outpatient pediatric therapy clinic provides occupational, speech, physical and feeding therapies to children from birth to 21 years. High Hopes gives children of all intellectual, physical and mental abilities the opportunity to learn and grow together in an environment that provides a strong foundation for future academic and social success.