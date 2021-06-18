10 Must Not Miss 2021 Festivals

As COVID restrictions have eased, more in-person events and festivals have been announced. Check out these festivals happening this year.
1Main Street Festival
Saturday, July 17- Sunday, July 18
Downtown Franklin
This free festival by Heritage Foundation will return in 2021 but instead of the normal April date, the festival has been pushed back to July. Expect loads of family fun, food, and more.
2Americana Music Festival
Tuesday, September 21- Sunday, September 26
Various venues in Nashville
The 21st annual AMERICANAFEST will take place September 22-25, 2021, gathering thousands of artists, fans, and industry professionals from all over the world in Nashville, TN. 2021 promises to once again be the must-attend event for anyone who loves the melting pot of Americana’s influences including roots, folk, country, blues and soul-based music. Each year, AMERICANAFEST brings together legendary artists, the next generation of rising stars, fans, and industry professionals for multiple days of music and education.
Buy tickets here.
3Pilgrimage Festival
Saturday, September 25-Sunday, September 26
239 Franklin Road, Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin
Now in its seventh year, Pilgrimage Festival brings the music to Harlinsdale Farm. This year’s lineup includes Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris, The Black Keys, Cage the Elephant, Black Pumas, and more.
Buy your ticket here.
4Blended Festival
photo from Blended Festival Facebook
Friday, August 14- Saturday, August 15
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
Blended Festival will make its Music City debut at First Horizon Park on August 13 and 14. The two-day wine-centric event is the first of three Blended Festivals in 2021, with Austin scheduled for Sept. 10-11, and San Diego on Oct. 15-16.
The initial Nashville music lineup to includes chart-topping acts and local talent from the worlds of EDM, country, and pop. Scheduled to perform are Kaskade, Lil Jon, Kim Lee (Netflix’s Bling Empire), Blanco Brown, Bryce Vine, Cat Dealers, Deejay Silver, On The Outside, Ernest, Brody Jenner, and Brandi Cyrus, with more to be announced.
Buy tickets here.
5Lifest Music City Festival
Thursday, July 29 – Saturday, July 31
9676 Old Highway 46, Bon Aqua
The Lifest Music City event, to be held July 29-31 in Bon Aqua, Tennessee, is attracting music fans from all over the country as well as Canada. People from over 20 states have purchased tickets to the family-friendly event which will be held at the legendary Hideaway Farm, previously owned by country music great Johnny Cash. Lineup includes Michael W. Smith, Newsboys, Skillet, Matthew West, Lecrae, Sidewalk Prophets, Mandisa, and more.
Buy tickets here.
6Pumpkinfest
Saturday, October 30
Downtown Franklin
Heritage Foundation will continue the free festival in downtown Franklin. It’s a day of performances, costume contests, the best kettle popcorn around, and more.
7Dickens of a Christmas
Saturday, December 11- Sunday, December 12
Downtown Franklin
This is Middle Tennessee’s largest outdoor Christmas festival. The festival recreates Dickens of a Christmas with Street performers, characters like Tiny Tim, Santa, Jacob Marley and more.
8Bluegrass Along the Harpeth
Downtown Franklin
Friday, July 23 – Saturday, July 25
Always held each year on the 4th weekend of July in downtown Franklin. This free festival is in honor of Franklin’s own Grand Ole Opry stars Sam and Kirk McGee. This festival is put on and operated by old-time musicians and dancers. It’s their love for the music and its preservation that make this festival special and a not-to-be-missed event every year.
9Franklin Pride
Saturday, July 31
239 Franklin Road, Harlinsdale Farm, Franklin
It’s the first annual pride festival in Franklin. You can shop the craft vendors, enjoy food from local food trucks, and wine and beer. There will also be live performances.
10The Blackberry Jam
Saturday, June 26
Boyd Mill Farm, 3395 Blazer Road, Franklin
This year’s Blackberry Jam will take place as a limited capacity event from Boyd Mill Farm on June 26, 2021. Headlining this year’s event is R&B, Soul and Folk powerhouse Kyshona. As we have for 18 years, the Jam will bring a talented, diverse line-up of musicians and our community together, and all for a great cause, Hard Bargain Association. Gates open at 4:30PM, with music from 5PM-8:30PM. Tickets will be offered at a later date.