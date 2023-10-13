Musicians and Bestselling Author SQuire Rushnell Join Together for Brightstone Event

New York Times Bestselling author and award-winning TV producer, SQuire Rushnell, will be coming to Franklin for a special event on BrightStone’s Land of Dreams Campus. Rushnell is known as the guy who coined the term “Godwink” after sharing inspirational stories on God’s intercession in life when it goes beyond coincidence. He has shared these stories in a multitude of books on the topic, and he and his wife Louise DuArt were the authors and Executive Producers, along with Kathie Gifford, for the top-rated Hallmark Channel Godwink Movies series.

For the event, Godwinks at BrightStone, Rushnell will headline a cocktail reception, dinner, and program on BrightStone’s campus on October 21st. Co-chaired by Debbie Craig, Cathy and Bill Gracey, Deanna and Senator Jack Johnson, and Phyllis and Jim Lackey, the event will also feature live Bluegrass music with special appearances from several IBMA, SPBGMA, and Grammy nominated artists. Performers include Gena Britt, member of Sister Sadie; John Meador and Jesse Brock, members of Authentic Unlimited; and, freelance artist Beth Lawrence. The live music will kick off at 4pm. Additional performances by BrightStone students will add a special touch to an already feel-good evening.

Rushnell’s partnership with BrightStone for the event is a fitting one, as BrightStone works to serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in a God-centered environment. In addition, Rushnell has a personal connection to BrightStone’s work as the father of a son with special needs.

“We are so extremely blessed to have the opportunity for someone of SQuire’s stature to partner with us for this amazing event,” says Lee Rose, BrightStone President and CEO. “So many people tell me they can truly feel the presence of the Holy Spirit on our campus. This event is no different. Having SQuire for this event will remind us once again of God’s hand in everything we do here. The addition of these incredible artists sharing their time and talents with us is more blessing than we could have hoped for. I have no doubt this will be an unforgettable and inspirational evening that shouldn’t be missed.”

Tickets for the Godwinks at BrightStone event are available now and can be purchased at brightstone.org/godwinks.