Musical Instrument Reclamation Company to Open New Creative Space in Nashville

For more than three decades, MIRC, LLC (Musical Instrument Reclamation Company) has built a reputation for scale, trust, and professionalism in the secondary and refurbished guitar market. Refurbishing more than 30,000 guitars annually from over 100 brands, MIRC has long served as the guitar industry’s sustainability partner in the Nashville area, keeping thousands of instruments out of landfills and in the hands of players every year.

Many musicians are already familiar with MIRC through Franklin Guitar Works, the company’s online storefronts offering refurbished guitars and parts sourced directly from manufacturers’ returned and distressed inventory. Through Franklin Guitar Works and their trusted retail partners across the country, MIRC gives new life to great guitars by restoring, refining, and returning them to players.

MIRC is expanding that mission with 8th Avenue Guitar Works, a new creative and collaborative space opening Feb. 20 at 2101 8th Avenue South in Nashville. Designed for everyone from the guitar-curious to the modification-obsessed, 8th Avenue Guitar Works provides a hands-on environment where musicians can explore tone, craftsmanship, and customization. The space brings MIRC’s renowned refurbishment process directly to the public, allowing players to see, feel, and hear what sets a thoughtfully refurbished instrument apart.

For the first time, musicians can touch, feel, and compare necks, bridges, pickups, and specialty parts in person, making informed choices for mod projects and custom builds. Guests can also pick up and play guitars sourced directly from manufacturers and refurbished with the same care and precision that has defined MIRC’s work for decades.

Every guitar on the floor reflects the craft, care, and precision that the company’s technicians bring to the refurbishment process. With unique instruments arriving daily, the inventory is constantly evolving, ensuring there’s always something new to discover.

Recognizing that no two guitars or players are the same, the shop features a dedicated parts bar where musicians can see, hear, and feel how different components affect tone and playability. 8th Avenue Guitar Works will exclusively offer Mighty Mite® replacement parts, also owned by MIRC, making it the only brand of replacement parts available in the store. Available offerings include Mighty Mite’s newly launched line of replacement necks, bodies, and pickups — debuting at the 2026 NAMM show — along with custom-painted bodies and a curated selection of Mighty Mite Reclaimed Parts, giving players even more ways to personalize and reimagine their instruments.

Unlike traditional retail environments focused on quick transactions, 8th Avenue Guitar Works is built around community. Guests are invited to grab a coffee, stay awhile, and connect with fellow musicians, collectors, and builders. The space is as much about learning and sharing as it is about instruments.

MIRC’s highly trained technicians work on-site, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the refurbishment process the company has refined since the 1990s. Each technician is also a musician and completes an intensive apprenticeship program, bringing both technical expertise and player perspective to every instrument.

“We opened 8th Avenue Guitar Works so people can truly see and feel the difference in our refurbished guitars,” shares Jason Gano, CEO, and Natalie Kyriakoudis, CFO. “Every guitar, even when they’re technically the same model, can feel and sound completely different. Our process honors that individuality.”

For more information, visit www.8thavenueguitarworks.com.

