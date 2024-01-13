Musical ‘A Nashville Wish’ Announces Limited Theatrical Run

Vision Films Inc. (“Vision”) announces the theatrical run of coming-of-age and following one’s destiny story, A Nashville Wish [IMDb], on February 2, 2024, followed by transactional VOD across the US and Canada on February 27. Executive produced by Niraj Bhatia and Dan Burks of Om Films, with Robin Capehart, Stephen Emmett Jackson, Frank Thomas Parker, and Markus Niepraschk.

During the month of February, the film will have a limited theatrical release in Tennessee, Kentucky, Texas, Louisiana, Georgia, Virginia, Iowa, Utah, Arizona, and more. Visit and follow at facebook.com/anashvillewish for up-to-date information.

The full-length feature, directed by Demetrius Navarro and written by Ty DeMartino stars Maxfield Camp (The Glee Project), Kaileigh Bullard (ABC’s Nashville), Alexis Gomez (American Idol finalist), Kevin Sizemore (Woodlawn, Into The Spotlight), Kourtney Hansen (ABC’s Nashville), Ryan O’Quinn (Believe, Paul’s Promise), Kate Orsini (NCIS), Molly Malady, Fletcher Olson, Caleb Shore (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2), Candace Randolph, Erlinda Navarro (Anything is Possible), Craig Shumaker (Parks and Recreation) and features country music stars T. Graham Brown, Waylon Payne (portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis in Walk The Line), and Lee Greenwood.

Music producer, composer, and vocalist Kevin Dorsey rescored and rerecorded the film’s seven well-known classic and modern-day country songs with the cast that now includes the legendary Lee Greenwood, T. Graham Brown and Waylon Payne all updating hits “Born Country” by Alabama, Vince Gill’s “Whenever You Come Around,” Trisha Yearwood’s “She’s In Love With The Boy,” Rascal Flatts’ “My Wish,” Patsy Cline’s “Crazy,” Garth Brook’s “The Dance” (Duet), and “Keeper of The Stars” by Tracy Byrd.

The film is based on the award-winning stage musical ‘Ticket to Nashville,’ a family-friendly musical featuring many of country music’s most treasured songs. Most of the original stage cast reprise their roles that won Broadway World West VA Awards’ Best Musical, Best Technical Director, Best Theatrical Director of a Musical (Demetrius Navarro), and Best Musical Director (Kevin Dorsey) in 2017.