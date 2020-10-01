Music Row’s Thai Esane to Open in Brentwood

As Thai Esane’s Music Row location celebrates its first anniversary, owner and chef Nina Singto announces plans to expand the acclaimed restaurant in Williamson County. Thai Esane Brentwood will open in January 2021 in Hill Center Brentwood at 203 Franklin Road, Suite 100 in the former Nama Sushi location.

“We have served the people of Nashville authentic Thai cuisine for more than six years now, and their loyal support is allowing us to expand to Williamson Co.,” said Singto. “We strive to honor the Thai/Laos culture through the restaurant’s food, décor and hospitability, and it’s such an amazing opportunity to share my culture to other neighborhoods of the city I call home.”

The Hill Center Brentwood location is a 3,500-square-foot space that will offer lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with dining room seating for 120 and patio seating for 40. Loyal Thai Esane customers will be pleased to see the full menu of favorite specialties such as drunken noodles, larb chicken wrap, papaya salad, Bangkok wings, pineapple boat fried rice, Malaysian noodles and more at the new location.

“We welcome Thai Esane to the Hill Center family and know the restaurant will be a fantastic addition to our current offerings for the community and the center’s employees,” said Jimmy Granbery, chair and CEO, H.G. Hill Realty Company.

To learn more about Thai Esane, visit www.thaiesane.com with Thai Esane on Facebook.

About Thai Esane

Thai Esane’s menu reflects authentic Southeastern Asian cuisine with signature dishes from Thailand, Laos and Vietnam. Owner and Chef Nina Singto displays her passion for food with her flawless execution of house delicacies such as steamed dumplings, Malaysian- style noodles, papaya salad and various other authentic dishes. Following her family’s success with the long-running enterprise of King Market in Antioch, Singto first opened Thai Esane in Nashville in June 2014, earning a cult following amongst Nashville food fanatics. The acclaimed restaurant moved to its new Music Row home in September 2019 on the ground floor of the Element Music Row building at 1520 Division Street with two additional locations in Brentwood and downtown Nashville slated for 2021. For more information, visit www.thaiesane.com or connect to Thai Esane on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Shortly following the January opening of the Brentwood location, Thai Esane will also take residency at Fifth + Broadway in downtown Nashville in Spring 2021, which will mark the first Thai restaurant option in the core downtown area. This downtown location will offer an abbreviated menu featuring Singto’s top 10 best-selling dishes as part of the highly-anticipated Assembly Food Hall.