



A. Marshall Hospitality’s Southern eatery & live music venue Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant announces the relaunch of its music program beginning this weekend. For the first time since the pandemic began, Puckett’s welcomed back songwriters beginning Friday, June 19 at their Nashville, Franklin and Columbia locations.

Songwriter performances have become a hallmark of Puckett’s, with musical roots tracing back to the brand’s original Leiper’s Fork location. Over the years, the iconic Puckett’s stage has hosted up-and-coming artists and veterans alike. “Music is such an important draw to our area, and we are excited to host artists on our stage once again,” stated owner and CEO, Andy Marshall. “It is time to safely bring some music back and bring a little joy to everyone during these trying times.”

On Saturday, June 20, husband-and-wife singer-songwriter duo Johnny Bulford and Heidi Raye played at Puckett’s in Franklin and Wynn Varble played at Puckett’s in Columbia.

Puckett’s biggest show of the week takes place on Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Craig Campbell, a frequent Puckett’s Hitmakers Series performer, makes his highly anticipated return to the Nashville stage to perform favorites like “Family Man.” Campbell’s show will have a $15 cover and a $25 food and beverage minimum per guest.

For more information on artists and upcoming shows, please visit puckettsgro.com. Reservations are strongly recommended for each show and can be made by calling Puckett’s directly or booking via OpenTable. The shows this Friday and Saturday evening have no cover charge, but tips are encouraged and appreciated.

The Puckett’s roots go way back to the 1950s and a little grocery store in the village of Leiper’s Fork, Tenn. Today, the locally owned-and-operated brand has six locations in Franklin, Nashville, Columbia, Chattanooga, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

When it comes down to it, Puckett’s is a community kitchen, with live pickin’ performances just a few feet from your table. Southern hospitality and authentic comfort food—barbecue smoked slow ‘n’ low over cherry wood, the home-cooked sides, even a few upscale dishes—is what Puckett’s aims for you to remember.

To learn more about Puckett’s and the other A. Marshall Hospitality brands, visit puckettsgro.com.



