Music Producer Visits College Grove Elementary

April 9, 2024 – Students at College Grove Elementary School are learning the art of songwriting with the help of music producer Mickey Jack Cones.

Cones, who has worked with country music legends like Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan, paid a visit to the school earlier this semester and met with fifth graders to write a song that will be performed at their promotion ceremony in May.

“Mr. Cones already had an idea for the chorus before he came to the school,” said CGES music teacher Angela Hix. “Once he was here, he asked the students about their favorite experiences at College Grove. Together, they took those ideas and created lyrics to an original song.”

Cones is now working to create backing tracks for the song so the students can rehearse it before their May 22 performance. Hix says it has been a dream come true for these fifth graders to be part of such an incredible experience.

“As a music teacher, I feel it is my job to give students every opportunity possible to work with or perform with members of our community,” said Hix. “I am so grateful that Mickey has taken time to invest in the future of these students, and I hope each and every one of them will be inspired to continue in the art of making music.”

Source: WCS

