Music Memorial for Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson to Feature Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood & More

Michael Ray, Lee Greenwood, Mark Wills, Ty Herndon, Wade Hayes, Rhett Akins, Ricochet, Craig Campbell, and more are set to join together at “A Music Memorial For Jeff Carson” to honor the country music hitmaker, Academy of Country Music award-winner, and Franklin Police Officer. The Department and community were left reeling after Jeff’s sudden and unexpected passing, at age 58.

Country music stars will take the stage at The Nashville Palace in remembrance of their friend, and our late brother-in-blue, on Tuesday, May 10 at 7 PM to share, celebrate and honor their times with Carson through the years. Tickets are $50 for reserved seating and $40 for general admission.

To purchase tickets visit HERE.

For those who cannot make it to the event, but would like to support the cause, an online auction has been set up at carson.givesmart.com and donations can be made in Jeff’s honor at the link, or text Carson to 76278.

“I am so happy that many of Jeff’s friends and peers are coming out to honor his memory and, at the same time, raise money for this charitable cause,” shares Jeff’s wife, Kim Carson. “Jeff would be so thrilled with what we are doing. He loved his country music family and he loved his law enforcement family, so this will be a really special night.”

Danielle Peck of SiriusXM’s Y2K and T. Graham Brown of SiriusXM’s Prime Country will be hosting the charity event to benefit Franklin’s Law Enforcement Assistance Partnership (LEAP), a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to sworn officers of the FPD during unexpected life events.

After retiring from country music, Carson pursued his other lifelong dream and joined the Franklin Police Department where he remained a dedicated officer until his passing.