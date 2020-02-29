The Music Man, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy, opens March 6 at Grace Christian Academy. Entertaining audiences since 1957, this critically acclaimed Broadway classic filled with quirky characters and nostalgic music is one of the most beloved shows in American theater.

GCA is thrilled to invite the community to three public performances:

Friday, March 6 at 7:00PM and Saturday, March 7 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM.

Tickets are on sale Monday, February 24 for $10 each at gcalions.com and advanced reservations are recommended.

Under the direction of Carrie Estes, a multi-talented ensemble of more than 60 GCA student actors, singers and dancers will present their unique interpretation of this family-friendly story to be shared with all generations.

With choreography by Maggie Richardson and music direction by Kandi McIntyre, this toe-tapping crowd-pleaser boasts iconic songs, barbershop quartets, and sentimental ballads.

Based in 1912, The Music Man follows a fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, played by Max Glasser, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize; this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the town’s stubborn librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

Grace Christian Academy is located at Grace Chapel, 3279 Southall Road, Franklin, TN 37064. For more information, please call GCA at 615-591-3017 or visit gcalions.com.