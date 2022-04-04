Music & Heart Jewelry: Bracelets, Necklaces and Earrings Crafted with Care & Intention

After years of studying the art of jewelry crafting under his father, Ron Paliotta became known as the “Bangle King” when he figured out how to create a bangle bracelet out of steel instead of the traditional brass. After 40 years of jewelry making, Ron and his wife, Cheryl, have brought their talents to the Middle Tennessee areas by manufacturing and creating the Music & Heart Jewelry Collection locally.

The Music & Heart Jewelry Collection has a mission to give back to the community by representing Tennessee in each one of its music bracelets. As Cheryl Paliotta says, “Music is the rhythm of the heart. Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks or sings. Music speaks what the heart thinks.”

Discover bracelets, necklaces and earrings all crafted with care and intention as you support a local business. Shop Music & Heart Jewelry online by clicking here or visit them in-store at Painted Tree Market Place located at 1113 Murfreesboro Road in Franklin.