Music City Roots Returns to Harken Hall

Jamie Amos, president of Harken Hall, announces that Music City Roots, Nashville’s beloved Americana music showcase, is back and in its new forever home at Harken Hall. The showcase is set for Nov. 26 in Madison, just minutes from downtown Nashville.

In making the announcement, Amos said, “We are thrilled to welcome Music City Roots back to life here at Harken Hall. This show has always been about community and connection, and it means so much to bring our loyal fans into our new home. Together, we can carry on the Roots tradition while building new memories.”

This landmark reunion event signals a triumphant reintroduction of Music City Roots, the show that directly inspired the creation of the state-of-the-art live event venue, soundstage and video production facility. Harken Hall opened in the fall of 2024 and was designed to deliver an intimate, live experience alongside world-class broadcast technology.

The producers of Music City Roots remain committed to their mission of education, preservation, and evolution of American roots music—a genre born of the cultural collisions that created the great American melting pot. Through the support of like-minded sponsors, the goal is to keep ticket prices affordable and the experience accessible to all.

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. for the 7:00 p.m. concert. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. and will be available for purchase on the Harlen Hall website https://www.harkenhall.com/. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd. Madison, Tn 37115. Complimentary parking is available, and food and beverages may be purchased throughout the evening.

