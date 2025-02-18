Music City Irish Fest Announces 2025 Celebration

Music City Irish Fest and Irish Network Nashville present “Nashville Shamrock Celebration,” kicking off March 1st and running through March 22nd with special events daily and special events highlighting the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Nashville Shamrock Celebration highlights more than 200 years of traditions as Nashville was founded by Scots-Irishmen, John Donelson and James Robertson, while Irish immigrants built the stone bridge across the Cumberland River in 1819.

One of Nashville Shamrock Celebration’s goals is to continue to raise awareness of the city’s rich music history which came by way of Scots-Irish immigrants who settled in the Appalachian Mountains, bringing their songs and tunes with them. Over time, these styles became what we now know as bluegrass, folk, and country music.

Nashville and Belfast’s Sister Cities relationship is a testament to our shared musical heritage.

The nearly month-long festivities kick off Saturday, March 1st and continue through Saturday, March 22nd. A full list of information on how and where to celebrate, including participating venues, locations and a music playlist is HERE.

Highlight moments include the “Tourism Ireland Global Greening,” a worldwide collaboration resulting in ionic international sites “going green” for the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

March 1 kicks it all off with St. Philip’s Catholic Church’s “St. Patty’s Day Party” offering a full Irish meal with Irish dancers and benefiting local charities. Tickets are $25 and available, HERE.

Two high profile events will take place on Saturday, March 15th: The Official Nashville St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and Irish music and dance featured on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

Irish Nashville Network’s “Official Nashville St. Patrick’s Day Parade” is Saturday, March 15 at 10 AM and starts at Woodland Ave in Five Points in East Nashville. A kid’s zone and celebrations at East Nashville businesses will follow the parade. In 2024 more than 1,500 gathered to experience live Irish music and show off their green! (Full details on the parade’s Facebook Event page. Parade organizers have asked attendees to RSVP on their facebook event page so they can properly prepare.)

Later that day, The Grand Ole Opry will feature an Irish lineup including Nashville Irish Step Dancers and acclaimed Irish artist, Niall McCabe. Tickets are available HERE.

Through the month, venues (listed below) will feature guest artists celebrating Irish music and cultural experiences. Artists include (with more to be added): A Taste of Ireland, Chloë Agnew, Clare Cunningham, Dervish, Jessica Willis Fisher, JigJam, Máiréad Nesbitt, Nashville Irish Step Dancers (NISD), Niall McCabe, On The Lash, Sean McNamara, Southern Legacy, Tėada, The Celts, The Sternwheelers, Tim O’Brien and more.

Music City Irish Fest Venues, with more to be added:

– ANALOG

– City Winery

– Country Music Hall of Fame

– Friends in Low Places

– Grand Ole Opry

– Harken Hall

– Listening Room Cafe

– McNamara’s Irish Pub

– East Nashville Beer Works

– Station Inn

– St. Philip’s Catholic Church

– Sumner County Irish Festival

– Tennessee Feis

– The Capitol Theatre

– The Franklin Theatre

– The Lost Paddy

– The Pub

– Tennessee Performing Arts Center

– Williamson County Performing Arts Center

Join the “craic” (pronounced “crack” which means a “great time”) and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day Nashville-style with authentic Irish music, dance, food and drink, and even sports!

