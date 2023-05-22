Music City Football, the Unexpected Stories of the Tennessee Titans Launches



NASHVILLE – Music City Football, the unexpected stories of the Tennessee Titans, launched on Monday.

The premier episode features new Titans General Manager Ran Carthon, starting with his arrival, and it leads up to his first NFL Draft.

It’s the first in a series of video stories that will provide behind the scenes footage, and exclusive access.

“We have incredible access, and we feel like with that access, there’s another level to the layer we can tell,” said Surf Melendez, Vice President and Executive Creative Director for the Titans. “We’re trying to create a closer connection with our fans, with our team, so they see things they don’t normally get to see. We want to be close with our fans.”

Music City Football, which will air exclusively on YouTube, will include roughly four to six stories that will air into the fall.

The episode featuring Carthon will be re-released closer the season.

The plan is for at least four, but possibly six, episodes in all.

In the works:

-A feature on new Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and his road to the NFL. A crew went to Tampa, Fla., to visit with Al-Shaair and his mother, showing his long journey, which included a time when he was homeless.

-A feature on the African culture connection in Nashville with Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo and outside linebacker Sam Okuayinonu, who were also teammates at Maryland.

-A feature on Titans fan Colin Jones, a drummer in Circa Waves with a Middle Tennessee connection. Jones, who lives in London, is a big Titans fans who even named his son “Tennessee.”

All the episodes will be roughly eight to 12 minutes, and they’ll include a musical connection.

Carthon’s episode, for instance, shows his love for late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“Every episode has its own story, and for Ran, one of the driving stories is this was always his dream to be a GM in the NFL and now that he is here, he wants to win a Lombardi Trophy. Our character’s journey is he wants this thing, and we are witnessing the first leg of his journey,” said Michael Fertig, Producer, Video Content with the Titans.

“We’re trying to humanize our players, coaches, and members of the organization. We’re trying to go beyond the podium, beyond what people see on a Sunday. We’re trying to show these are real people with real lives, and they struggle with real things just like everybody else, but they’re a part of this great organization.”