Music City Blitz Benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee at Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn. (March 14, 2024) – This Sunday at Nissan Stadium, and in partnership with the Tennessee Titans, 19 teams are set to participate in Music City Blitz presented by Nissan. Music City Blitz is an annual adult flag football tournament benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee. Included in the competition are five teams participating in the Battle of the Badges Division which includes first responders on teams from Metro Nashville, Hendersonville and Clarksville. Three Special Olympics Tennessee teams from Williamson/Maury County, Wilson County and Cheatham County will also participate. Special guests are scheduled to host a training session with Special Olympics athletes following Opening Ceremonies.

To participate, teams fundraise $1,500 for Special Olympics Tennessee. Each team will play a minimum of three games during the tournament.

Opening ceremonies and team introductions will begin at 9:30 a.m. with competition beginning at 10:00 a.m. Spectators are welcome and admission is free. Concessions stands will be open throughout the event. Parking is available in Lots R & T with Lot J available for accessibility parking needs. All spectators should enter at Gate 1. Nissan Stadium policies will be in effect during the event.

Learn more at SpecialOlympicsTN.org/MusicCityBlitz.

WHAT: Music City Blitz presented by Nissan benefitting Special Olympics Tennessee

WHO: Special Olympics athletes, flag football participants, special guests

WHEN: Sunday, March 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Nissan Stadium – 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN