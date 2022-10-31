Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival to Bring Together Hearty Food & Distilled Spirits

Go Hog Wild at Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival on November 3 at the Loveless Barn to celebrate two commonly appreciated southern traditions: hearty food & distilled spirits. Local restaurants will compete with samples of their best bacon dishes. Attendees will taste and vote on these unique and delicious bacon dishes while listening to live music, chatting with distillers, and sipping spirits from a selection of over fifty fine bourbons, whiskeys, and more. At the night’s end, one restaurant will be awarded “The Golden Hog.” Produced with community engagement in mind, Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival benefits TennGreen Land Conservancy.

Restaurant sampling highlights:

Loveless Cafe – Stuffed Peppered Bacon Cups, Open Face BLT, and Cajun Bacon Cheesecake

Southern Spoon – Fried Bologna Slider – Housemade Wagyu, Benton’s Bacon Bologna, Pimento Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche Bun and Southern Porchetta – Fried Pork Belly Roll, Bourbon-Molasses Caramel, Collard Green Coleslaw, on a Sweet Potato Pancake

Jasper’s – Crispy Pork Belly Lettuce Wraps

Stompin’ Grounds at JW Marriott – Southern Bacon Deviled Egg with Pimento Cheese, BourbonGlazed Bacon, and Petit Cilantro

Calle Taco – Tacos Al Pastor

Copper Branch – Shitake Bourbon Shooter – a Bed of Rice with Vegan Shitake Protein and aVegan Bourbon BBQ Sauce

Jim ‘N Nicks Community Bar-B-Q – Loaded Mac & Cheese Topped with Hickory Smoked PulledPork and Scallions

South Side Kitchen & Pub + Tempered Fine Chocolates – Chocolate Dipped Bacon

This is a 21+ only event. Attendees must show a valid ID and tickets upon entry. Tickets include entry to the fest, 15 whiskey tastings, unlimited bacon-infused bites, live bluegrass music, onsite activities, and a photo booth. For more information about festival offerings and to enter weekly giveaways, follow Music City Bacon & Barrell on social media @baconandbarrel. Tickets are available for purchase at baconandbarrel.com. Music City Bacon & Barrel Festival is produced by Events Hatched, an events production firm focused on community and brand engagement. Events Hatched festivals provide exceptional experiences while giving back to the community through non-profit partnerships.