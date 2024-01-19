Murfreesboro Man Arrested After Burglary At Spring Hill Walgreens

January 19, 2023 – On January 18th, SHPD patrol officers responded to a reported burglary at Walgreens on Main Street. The investigation revealed that at 3 AM, an individual broke the glass on the front door and entered the store.

The person then used a PIN code to enter the office and took over $2,000 cash.

A twenty-two-year-old Murfreesboro man was identified as a suspect. Based on the information gathered, a search warrant was applied for and granted for the suspect’s residence. Detectives located the stolen cash, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

Source: Spring Hill Police