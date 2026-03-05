Multiple Parking Lot Crashes Prompt Safety Reminder In Spring Hill

Several recent crashes involving vehicles striking businesses in parking lots have prompted a safety reminder from local fire officials in Spring Hill Fire Department.

The department said crews responded to four separate incidents over the past month where vehicles crashed into local businesses while in parking lots. In each case, it appeared the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake.

Officials said none of the drivers involved were seriously injured, and no one inside the buildings was hurt.

Fire officials shared the incidents as a reminder about parking lot safety, noting that these areas can feel routine but still require the same level of attention as any roadway. Slowing down, staying focused, and being mindful of pedal placement can help prevent similar accidents.

The department said it is grateful the crashes did not result in serious injuries.

